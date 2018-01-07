One Killed, Thousands Displaced After Madagascar Cyclone – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION One Killed, Thousands Displaced After Madagascar Cyclone

CHANNELS TELEVISION

FILE PHOTO: People carry their belongings as they move to a shelter as cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Stringer. One person was killed, three are missing and thousands have been displaced after tropical cyclone Ava tore through …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

