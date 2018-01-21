 One Nigeria: Are we compatible? | Nigeria Today
One Nigeria: Are we compatible?

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Opinion

By Prof. Ben Nwabueze Viewed simply as a physical entity encompassing 75 per cent of the territorial area of the state called Nigeria and 60 per cent of its population, a united Northern Nigeria poses no necessary incompatibility with the unity of the country. The incompatibility lies not so much in the physical characteristics of the entity known as Northern Nigeria, with its massive territorial area and population; it lies more essentially in what the entity has come to signify.

