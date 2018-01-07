Only mad people will vote Buhari in 2019 – Igbo group
Leading Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze has said no person in their right senses would vote to re-elect President Muhammad Buhari in the 2019 elections. Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, spokesman of the group revealed this in an interview with Punch newspapers. Achi- Okpaga said that “no sane person would vote for a government that was not able […]
The post Only mad people will vote Buhari in 2019 – Igbo group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
