 Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa
Vanguard
His Imperial Majesty, Oonirisa Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, The Ooni of Ife, has partnered with Empower 54, a non-profit organization, to create awareness and promote solutions to end malnutrition in Africa, which presently kills 2.3 million

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.