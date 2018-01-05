Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa
Vanguard
His Imperial Majesty, Oonirisa Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, The Ooni of Ife, has partnered with Empower 54, a non-profit organization, to create awareness and promote solutions to end malnutrition in Africa, which presently kills 2.3 million …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!