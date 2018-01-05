Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa – Vanguard



Vanguard Ooni of Ife, Ozolua partner to tackle malnutrition in Africa

Vanguard

His Imperial Majesty, Oonirisa Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, The Ooni of Ife, has partnered with Empower 54, a non-profit organization, to create awareness and promote solutions to end malnutrition in Africa, which presently kills 2.3 million …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

