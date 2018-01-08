Oparaku: Heartland Back In NPFL To Stay – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Oparaku: Heartland Back In NPFL To Stay
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Heartland team manager, Mobi Oparaku, says that the club is back to take its place among the elites in the Nigeria Professional Football League after securing promotion to the top flight, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Naze …
