 OPEC basket price climbs to USD 68.46 pb – Kuwait News Agency
OPEC basket price climbs to USD 68.46 pb – Kuwait News Agency

Jan 26, 2018

OPEC basket price climbs to USD 68.46 pb
Kuwait News Agency
VIENNA, Jan 26 (KUNA) — The OPEC daily basket price went up by 85 cents to stand at USD 68.46 per barrel Thursday, compared with USD 67.61 pb the previous day, the organization said Friday. The average annual rate of the OPEC basket hit USD 52.43 per
