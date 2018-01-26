OPEC basket price climbs to USD 68.46 pb – Kuwait News Agency

OPEC basket price climbs to USD 68.46 pb

Kuwait News Agency

VIENNA, Jan 26 (KUNA) — The OPEC daily basket price went up by 85 cents to stand at USD 68.46 per barrel Thursday, compared with USD 67.61 pb the previous day, the organization said Friday. The average annual rate of the OPEC basket hit USD 52.43 per …

OPEC oil basket rises in price Trend News Agency



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

