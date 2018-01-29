Open Letter: You Enjoy Sensationalism – Buhari’s Minister Tells Obasanjo
The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has come down hard on former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his ‘special press statement’ in which he said President Muhammadu Buhari had failed and should therefore not seek reelection in 2019. Shittu accused Obasanjo of being a serial critic who does not see anything good in other administrations but […]
