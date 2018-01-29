Operator advises insurers on data, Internet usage – The Punch

Operator advises insurers on data, Internet usage

The Punch

The Managing Director, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, has said blockchain in combination with big data and Internet of Things will change the insurance world. He said this while speaking on the topic, “The Internet revolution and …

'Mutual Benefits returns to profitability The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

