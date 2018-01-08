 Oprah for president? A far-fetched idea just got dramatically more real – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oprah for president? A far-fetched idea just got dramatically more real – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Guardian

Oprah for president? A far-fetched idea just got dramatically more real
The Guardian
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Golden Globes. Meryl Streep responded: 'She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don't think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn't have a choice.' Photograph: Networ/Sipa USA/Rex
Oprah 2020? Winfrey's Golden Globes speech has fans dreaming of presidential runUSA TODAY
NBC blames 'third party agency' for tweet endorsing Oprah for president and says it was NOT a political statementDaily Mail
Oprah Winfrey reveals her secrets to success and happiness at the Golden GlobesABC News
New York Times –Vox –EW.com (blog) –Hollywood Reporter
all 1,126 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.