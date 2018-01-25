 Oprah Winfrey Speaks On Presidential Ambition | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oprah Winfrey Speaks On Presidential Ambition

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she is not interested in running for president in 2020. According to The Guardian UK report, The TV host revealed this on Thursday, following fevered speculation that she would attempt to challenge Donald Trump in the next election. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what […]

The post Oprah Winfrey Speaks On Presidential Ambition appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.