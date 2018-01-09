Optimism as Kinoti takes over mantle as Director of Criminal Investigations – Capital FM Kenya
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Optimism as Kinoti takes over mantle as Director of Criminal Investigations
Capital FM Kenya
By BERNARD MOMANYI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The new boss at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has formally taken over with a pledge to transform the department. The seasoned detective, who rose through the ranks to head …
I did my best, outgoing DCI boss shouts
Ndegwa Muhoro officially leaves office, hands over to new DCI boss Kinoti
