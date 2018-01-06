Oritsefemi Acquires A Multi-Million Naira Peugeot 307 Convertible To Celebrate Birthday (PHOTOS)
Nigerian Singer, Oritsefemi celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday 5th January 2018 in grand style as he gifted himself a brand new Peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate his special day.
He shared Photos and video of his new ride on social media with caption;
“Fresh new bae”
See Photo and Video Below;
The post Oritsefemi Acquires A Multi-Million Naira Peugeot 307 Convertible To Celebrate Birthday (PHOTOS) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
