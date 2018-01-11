Orji Kalu reveals the People Attacking Nigerians, says its not Fulani Herdsmen

Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said that Fulani herders are not in charge of the current killings in parts of the nation. He revealed that the are from Niger Republic.

In his revelation, Kalu confirmed that significant corrupt Nigerians who oppose the fight against corruption are the ones sponsoring the group.

Kalu who expressed this while identifying with the casualties and groups of the individuals who were slaughtered in Taraba and Benue States, said culprits were for the most part returnees from Niger Republic who penetrated the general population and professed to be Fulani herders.

He said these executioner herders were for the most part supported by lawmakers who were oppressed in light of the fact that the President hindered the different channels by which the nation’s assets were being looted.

He included there was inconvenience around the nation now since President had finished the old methods for taking care of the country’s assets.

Kalu talked in his nation home, Igbere, amid the dispatch of free intrigue advance to Abians in Abia North Senatorial District

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

