Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas – euronews
|
euronews
|
Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas
euronews
From St. Petersburg to Bethlehem and beyond, presidents joined worshippers to usher in Christmas Day. Now Reading: Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas. Share Video. http://www.euronews.com/2018/01/07/orthodox-christians-celebrate-christmas. <figure …
Ethiopians, Russians set for their Christmas tomorrow
New St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church opens: for Monongahela parish, today is Christmas
Putin Attends Services In St. Petersburg As Orthodox Churches Worldwide Celebrate Christmas
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!