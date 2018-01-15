Ortom Leads David Mark, Tor Tiv, Others to Meet Buhari Over Benue Killings

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday led some leaders from his state to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari as part of efforts to restore normalcy to the state that witnessed killings recently.

Punch reports that the meeting is holding inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others in the delegation are a former President of the Senate, David Mark; former governor George Akume; the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse,; Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa; Senator Joseph Wayas; and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Kyamb among others.

Also in attendance are Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau and other government officials.

The opening prayers were said by Gemade and Mr. Sule Audu.

The meeting has since gone into a closed session.

More to come…

