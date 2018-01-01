Ortom Promises Prompt Payment of Salaries – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Daily Trust
|
Ortom Promises Prompt Payment of Salaries
THISDAY Newspapers
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured workers in the state of prompt payment of salaries in 2018. The governor made the statement in his new year goodwill message to Benue people yesterday in Makurdi. He said despite the recession earlier in …
Ortom: Stop politics of acrimony
Wage bill menace to be surmounted in 2018 – Ortom
I Don't Have Misunderstanding With Gboko Catholic Diocese – Ortom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!