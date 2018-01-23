Oscars 2018: See The Full List Of Nominees Here

The most prestigious award in the film industry, the Oscars have announced the full list of nominees for this year’s awards.

The 2018 Oscars which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will hold on Sunday, March 3rd.

Check out the full list of nominees below

– Best Production Design nominees are

Beauty and the Beast Blade Runner 2019 Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water – Best Costume Design nominees are

Beauty and the Beast Darkest Hour Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Victoria and Abdul – Best Cinematography nominees are

Bladerunner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk Mudbound Shape of Water – Best Sound Mixing nominees are

Baby Driver Blade Runner Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Best Sound Editing nominees are

Baby Driver Blade Runner Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Best Live Action Short nominees are

DeKalb Elementary The Eleven O’Clock My Nephew Emmet The Silent Child Watu Wota / All of Us – Best Visual Effects nominees are

Blade Runner 2049 Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2 Kong: Skull Island Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes – Best Original Score nominees are

Han Zimmer (Dunkirk) Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread) Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water) John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – Best Make Up and Hair Styling nominees are

Darkest Hour Victoria & Abdul Wonder – Best Film Editing nominees are

Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Best Supporting Actress nominees are

Mary J Blige – Mudbound Alison Janney – I, Tonya Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water – Best Live Action Short nominees are

DeKalb Elementary The Eleven O’Clock My Nephew Emmett The Silent Child Watu Wote/All of Us – Best Foreign Language Film nominees

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) The Insult (Lebanon) Loveless (Russia) Body and Soul (Hungary) The Square (Sweden) – Best Supporting Actor nominees are

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Best Documentary Short nominees are

Edith + Eddie Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 Heroin(e) Knife Skills Traffic Stop – Best Actor In A Leading Role nominees are

Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name Daniel Day Lewis in Phantom Thread Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out Gary OIdman in Darkest Hour Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Best Actress In A Leading Role nominees are

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water Frances McDormand in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie in I, Tonya Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird Meryl Streep in The Post – Best Picture nominees are

Call Me By Your Name Darkest Hour Dunkirk Get Out Lady Bird Phantom Thread The Post The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Best Animated Feature Film nominees are

The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Coco Ferdinand Loving Vincent – Best Documentary Feature nominees are

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail Faces Places Icarus Last Men in Aleppo Strong Island – Best Director nominees are

Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk Jordan Peele for Get Out Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water – Best Song nominees are

Mighty River from Mudbound Mystery Of Love from Call Me By Your Name Remember Me from Coco Stand Up For Something from Marshall This Is Me from The Greatest Showman – Original Screenplay nominees are

The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani Get Out – Jordan Peele Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh – Best Animated Short nominees are

Dear Basketball Garden Party Lou Negative Space Revolting Rhymes – Adapted Screenplay nominees are

Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

