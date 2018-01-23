Oscars 2018: See The Full List Of Nominees Here

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2019
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
– Best Costume Design nominees are
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
– Best Cinematography nominees are
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
Shape of Water
– Best Sound Mixing nominees are
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
– Best Sound Editing nominees are
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
– Best Live Action Short nominees are
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wota / All of Us
– Best Visual Effects nominees are
Blade Runner 2049
Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
– Best Original Score nominees are
Han Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
– Best Make Up and Hair Styling nominees are
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
– Best Film Editing nominees are
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Best Supporting Actress nominees are
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Alison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
– Best Foreign Language Film nominees
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
– Best Supporting Actor nominees are
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Best Documentary Short nominees are
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
– Best Actor In A Leading Role nominees are
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis in Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Gary OIdman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
– Best Actress In A Leading Role nominees are
Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Meryl Streep in The Post
– Best Picture nominees are
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Best Animated Feature Film nominees are
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
– Best Documentary Feature nominees are
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
– Best Director nominees are
Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk
Jordan Peele for Get Out
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
– Best Song nominees are
Mighty River from Mudbound
Mystery Of Love from Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me from Coco
Stand Up For Something from Marshall
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
– Original Screenplay nominees are
The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
– Best Animated Short nominees are
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
– Adapted Screenplay nominees are
Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber
Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
