Oshoala demands more matches for Falcons

Three-time African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala, has called for more fixtures to be arranged for women’s national team, the Super Falcons after a friendly against France was confirmed for the coach-less side in April.

The match, scheduled for 4 April in Paris, will be the Super Falcons’ first since winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in December 2016.

Oshoala welcomes the fixture but says Nigeria need more games ahead of the qualifiers for this year’s Nations Cup in Ghana.

“It’s a good one, a big step for us and good news for women’s football in Nigeria generally but it’s not enough,” Oshoala, who won the Caf individual prize in 2014, 2016 and 2017, told BBC Sport.

“It’s not about the France game alone, we need more games like this and we don’t have to plead before we get games,” she added.

This year’s Women’s Nations Cup will take an extra significance as it will also decide the continent’s teams for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Interestingly, eight-time African Champions Nigeria are still searching for a coach after American Randy Waldrum rejected the opportunity to lead the team last month.

But Oshoala, whose performances for her new Chinese club Dalian Quanjian saw her triumph ahead of Chrestina Kgatlana and Gabrielle Onguene in the race for the 2017 African player of the year prize, is confident a new coach to succeed Florence Omagbemi will be announced soon.

“I’ve had an honest conversation with the president of the Nigeria football federation (Amaju Pinnick) about this,” she said.

“He’s been very positive and in a couple of weeks we will definitely have someone to lead the team.”

After the friendly against France, focus will switch later that month to securing a qualifying spot at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana as they aim to retain their continental title.

The biggest challenge in Ghana will be to seal qualification for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France – in what could be Nigeria’s eighth record appearance at the tournament.

Nigeria are the only African team to have played in all of the Women’s World Cup tournaments since 1991.

The post Oshoala demands more matches for Falcons appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

