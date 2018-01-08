Osinbajo chairs first 2018 EMT strategic meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Management Team (EMT).Monday commenced its 2018 strategic plan meetings, ahead of the implementations of the 2018 economic agenda.

The federal government Economic Management Team headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is saddled with the responsibilities of implementing the President’s economic blue print.

The meeting which is the first in 2018, BusinessDay gathered, focused on Oil and Gas and government pension program, as the government moves through the last year and crucial year in the life span of the current administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in his message on his twitter handle, assured that ” things must get better”

According to him, “VP Osinbajo opens week presiding over first 2018 Economic Management Team meeting of Buhari administration. It’s a full house & time to ramp up and consolidate. Oil & gas sector, Pension, Family Homes Fund & other issues top agenda. We”ll keep working HARD, things must get better”

This is just as the Vice President also received the Kukah Centre Leadership team, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Arthur Martins, Director of the Kukah Centre, Who later spoke to State House Correspondents after meeting with Osinbajo, said the Center will provide a platform for promising young men and women an idea to learn and develop professionally.

The center will also help in the development of the professional competence of young Nigerians “in certain platform so that they can actually carry out issues around leadership they have manifested in various ways”

It also hopes to fill the much needed ethical leadership skills aside from the professional competence, which it described as Nigeria’s major challenge

According to him, “It is just that sometimes our leaders and our people are ethically challenged and the idea of this project is to provide these young people platforms to be able to grow professionally but much more importantly to emerge as ethically sound leaders to drive the transformation of this country.”

“What we are working on in Kukah Centre in partnership with certain Spanish Foundation Profofiro is to provide digital education in North. It is a pilot project we have started right now. The idea is to be able with the support of the Spanish Foundation, Profofiro to kind of provide some basic digital tools in schools”

“It emerged in the process of a conversation between Pope Francis and the Spanish Entrepreneur, the man who founded telephonic in Spain. He told the people that he wanted to help the Pope Foundation. The people told him that if there was something that worries him all over the world, they are the issues of vulnerable children who had no education and are in the streets”

“Whether they are Christians or Muslims, Hindu and the rest of them, if he can channel that money into that project, that will be great. And that is what he did. He started in places like Angola, Latin America and came into Nigeria early last year and we are in the pilot phase of that project.”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

