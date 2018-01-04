 Osinbajo in UAE for vacation – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo in UAE for vacation – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

Osinbajo in UAE for vacation
Premium Times
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he is observing his vacation. According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children. “VP Osinbajo

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.