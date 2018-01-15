Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for US – Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria's vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will leave the country on Monday night for the United States of America. According to a tweet by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will deliver the inaugural Havard …
