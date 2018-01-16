Osinbajo To Speak On Nigeria Economy At Harvard Today

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo yesterday left for Harvard University, Boston, United States. He is required to convey the inaugural, keynote address at the college’s ‘Africa Rising’ course at Harvard Business School today.

Osinbajo’s representative, Mr Laolu Akande, in an announcement, said that the VP would feature the progressives measures made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s organization in the Nigerian economy, particularly in the territory of investment climate.

Akande said the college noticed that it profoundly respected the advance that Nigeria had made under the present organization, including crafted by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

He cited the college therefore: “It would be the most noteworthy respect for us were you to acknowledge our welcome as we profoundly appreciate the gigantic advance that Nigeria has made amid your residency as the nation’s Vice President, as well as Chairman of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

“From every angle, this Council has led vital activities and we particularly trust that you will address those, and also to Nigeria’s ascent in world monetary rankings and the huge scope of business activities that are progressing in your nation.”

Akande said the college additionally depicted the address as a notable minute as it would be the first run through an Africa-concentrated course would be offered at Harvard Business School.

