 Osun LG election will hold despite litigation – OSIEC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun LG election will hold despite litigation – OSIEC

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission(OSIEC) Otunba Segun Oladitan, has announced that the Local Government election slated for January 27 in the state would still hold despite pending litigation. Oladitan made the submission while addressing OSIEC and ad-hoc staff of the commission in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, during a 2-day training workshop for Electoral […]

Osun LG election will hold despite litigation – OSIEC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.