 Osun LG election witnesses low turnout
Osun LG election witnesses low turnout

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Osun Local Government Election witnessed a low turnout on Saturday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondents monitored the election in Osogbo, Ayedade, Irewole and Ile-Ife Local Government Areas. They report that ad-hoc staff of the State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units on time but with just a few voters to attend to.

