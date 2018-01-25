 Osun LG poll: 318 APC councillorship candidates unopposed | Nigeria Today
Osun LG poll: 318 APC councillorship candidates unopposed

The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) says  318 out of the 389 candidates of the All Progressives  Congress (APC) contesting in Saturday’s  local government election are  unopposed. The commission’s Chairman, Mr Segun Oladitan, made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo. Oladitan  also said election would hold in only 71 wards  out of the 389 wards in the state.

