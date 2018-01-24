Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 ND DPT Admission Form On Sale

The Osun State Polytechnic wishes to inform the general public that application is invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the underlisted DPT National Diploma Programmes 2017/2018 Academic Session. TWO YEAR DAILY PART TIME NATIONAL DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES IN THE DIRECTORATE OF PART-TIME (i) Science Laboratory Technology (ii) Food Technology (iii) Statistics (iv) Computer Science …

The post Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 ND DPT Admission Form On Sale appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

