 Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 ND DPT Admission Form On Sale | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 ND DPT Admission Form On Sale

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Osun State Polytechnic wishes to inform the general public that application is invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the underlisted DPT National Diploma Programmes 2017/2018 Academic Session. TWO YEAR DAILY PART TIME NATIONAL DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES IN THE DIRECTORATE OF PART-TIME (i) Science Laboratory Technology (ii) Food Technology (iii) Statistics (iv) Computer Science …

The post Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 ND DPT Admission Form On Sale appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.