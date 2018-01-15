Osun to map out 10-year development plan – The Nation Newspaper
Guardian
Osun to map out 10-year development plan
The Nation Newspaper
The Osun State Ministry for Economic Planning, Budget and Development will today begin a five-day retreat/capacity building workshop to create a new 10-year State Development Plan. The retreat is aimed at consolidating the gains of the Rauf Aregbesola …
