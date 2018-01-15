 Osun to map out 10-year development plan – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun to map out 10-year development plan – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Osun to map out 10-year development plan
The Nation Newspaper
The Osun State Ministry for Economic Planning, Budget and Development will today begin a five-day retreat/capacity building workshop to create a new 10-year State Development Plan. The retreat is aimed at consolidating the gains of the Rauf Aregbesola
Modulated salary: What is new, what has changed and why it mattersGuardian (blog)
Osun Maps Out 10- Year Development Plan, Begins Capacity Building MondayLeadership Newspapers
Osun begins work on 10-year development planThe Punch

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.