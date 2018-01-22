Our new code will boost trade, investment- FRC – The News
|
The News
|
Our new code will boost trade, investment- FRC
The News
The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) says the final review of the National Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) will help to boost investors' confidence in the economy. It said that the review of the code would also boost trade and …
FRC moves to develop new National Code of Corporate Governance
FRC to unveil draft national governance code in March
FRC to review National Code of Corporate Governance
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!