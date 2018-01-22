Police, relatives, friends abandoned me, children after robbers killed my MOPOL husband—Libya returnee – Vanguard
Police, relatives, friends abandoned me, children after robbers killed my MOPOL husband—Libya returnee
Akure—ONE of the 23 indigenes of Ondo State brought back from Libya, weekend, said she left the country last year after robbers killed her Mobile Police husband. The returnee, who identified herself as simply Mrs Jimoh, told newsmen at the Ondo State …
Our ordeal in Libya, by returnee Ondo indigenes
