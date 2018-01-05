“Our State Governors are the Richest Set of Humans on Earth” – Activists Disagree with President Buhari

Some politicians and activists have disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on an issue he raised in his new year broadcast that Nigeria’s problems were mainly on processes and not the structure. Buhari had during a nationwide broadcast, said that his view about agitations for restructuring was that Nigeria’s problems were more to do with process […]

The post “Our State Governors are the Richest Set of Humans on Earth” – Activists Disagree with President Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

