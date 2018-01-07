Over 2,000 Litres of Petrol Hoarded by Marketer dispensed for Free by DPR in Kaduna

The North West Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed over 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna. Ibrahim Chiroma, Chairman of the DPR joint task force, said the fuel was found hoarded at SUL Nigeria Limited filling station at Rigachikun. According to him, the marketer engages in selling the product […]

