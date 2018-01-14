Over 300 rendered Homeless by Fire in Bayelsa

More than 300 persons were rendered homeless in Yenagoa on Saturday, after fire gutted a neighborhood in Ekeki suburb of the Bayelsa capital. The inferno, which occurred at about 2 AM, also destroyed valuables worth millions of naira. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained. Residents of the affected area located behind the Ekeki Divisional […]

The post Over 300 rendered Homeless by Fire in Bayelsa appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

