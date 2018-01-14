 Over 300 rendered Homeless by Fire in Bayelsa | Nigeria Today
Over 300 rendered Homeless by Fire in Bayelsa

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

More than 300 persons were rendered homeless in Yenagoa on Saturday, after fire gutted a neighborhood in Ekeki suburb of the Bayelsa capital. The inferno, which occurred at about 2 AM, also destroyed valuables worth millions of naira. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained. Residents of the affected area located behind the Ekeki Divisional […]

The post Over 300 rendered Homeless by Fire in Bayelsa appeared first on BellaNaija.

