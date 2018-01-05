Over 40,000 displaced in Benue killings – SEMA
Over 40,000 persons have been displaced following the recent gunmen attack in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr Emmanuel Shior confirmed this to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday. Shior disclosed that the agency had opened four camps for the displaced persons in the affected areas […]
Over 40,000 displaced in Benue killings – SEMA
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!