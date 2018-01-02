 Over 700 farmers, fishermen regain freedom from Boko Haram – Army | Nigeria Today
Over 700 farmers, fishermen regain freedom from Boko Haram – Army

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army in a statement released by the Deputy Director Public Relations of 8 Division, Colonel Timothy Antigha, says Over 700 farmers, fishermen regain freedom from Boko Haram. According to him, ‘over 700 farmers, fishermen and members of their families who were hitherto held by Boko Haram terrorists as farm workers have fled the various […]

