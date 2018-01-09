Oyegun has exposed Buhari’s govt on board appointments –PDP

•Party demands probe of missing petroleum products

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has exposed the “confusion” in Buhari’s administration.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, said this in reaction to Oyegun’s comments on the controversy which trailed appointments into the boards of some federal agencies late last month.

At least six dead people were named appointees.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, last Saturday, Oyegun said the APC was not carried along in the compilation of the list.

But, Ologbondiyan said Oyegun’s comment is indication of vote of no confidence in Buhari’s government.

“Is it not ridiculous, cowardly and a clear show of disorganisation in government, for the APC national chairman to try to exonerate his party from the failures and incompetence of a government which the party formed?

“Chief Oyegun’s comments amount to a vote of no confidence in the presidency, but, there is no way he can exonerate the APC, which he leads, from the failures of its own government.”

Ologbondiyan also challenged Oyegun to address some “burning issues” in the country.

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC national chairman to address the issue of aloofness and insensitivity of the APC federal government to the incessant killings of Nigerians in many parts of country by marauders; in addition to the exposed diversion of funds meant for insurgency-related matters by APC interests.”

Meanwhile, the party has also called on security agencies to immediately invetigate claims by the Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, that 4,501 trucks of petroleum went missing during the recent fuel scarcity.

The probe call was contained in a statement by Ologbondiyan’s deputy, Prince Diran Odeyemi, issued in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, yesterday.

Odeyemi noted that “if trucks of petrol could suddenly develop wings and could not be traced in a ministry that is directly being supervised by President Muhammadu Buhari, then, signs are rather obvious that the plundering of the nation’s commonwealth in ministries, departments and parastatals are at unimaginable rate.”

The party said Baru disclosed this on January 4, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) investigating fuel scarcity in the country.

The PDP lamented that it was only in Nigeria that such could happen.

