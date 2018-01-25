Oyo-Ita bags title of  Mayegun of Okemesi

Okemesi(Ekiti State) – The Owa Ooye of Okemesi Ekiti, Oba Michael Adedeji, on Thursday bestowed the chieftaincy title of Mayegun on the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita,

Adedeji at the occasion commended Oyo -Ita for her hard work and diligence in the service of the country.

He said he was particularly happy that the visit of the head of service to his community was coming during his reign, adding that the occasion was a positive development.

The traditional ruler assured her that his community would continue to support her.

” With the support that Mrs Oya-Ita has given to my son, Ayodele Folayan, I am giving her the chieftaincy title of Mayegun of Okemesi as a sign of gratitude to her.

” I also believe that ‎she would continue to support our town during her tenure,” he said.

In her response, Oya-Ita said she was highly delighted over the chieftaincy ‎title even though it was unexpected.

” I am so happy with the reception and title that his royal highness has given me.

” I want to assure your Royal Highness that the chieftaincy title that you have given me will not be regretted and I want to assure your Highness that I will take this title to my people in order for them to prepare for my coronation,” she said.

NAN reports that Oyo-Ita was in Okemesi to condole with the family of the late Ayodele Folayan who was a Permanent Secretary, Common Services. (NAN)