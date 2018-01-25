 Oyo-Ita bags title of  Mayegun of Okemesi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo-Ita bags title of  Mayegun of Okemesi

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Okemesi(Ekiti State)  – The Owa Ooye of Okemesi Ekiti, Oba Michael  Adedeji, on Thursday bestowed  the chieftaincy  title of  Mayegun on  the Head of the  Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita,

Winifred Oyo-Ita

Adedeji at the occasion commended Oyo -Ita for her hard work and diligence in the service of the country.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He said he was particularly happy  that the visit of the head of service  to his community was coming  during his reign, adding that the occasion  was a positive  development.

The traditional ruler assured her that his community would continue to support her.

”  With the support that Mrs Oya-Ita has given to my son, Ayodele Folayan, I am giving her the chieftaincy title of Mayegun of Okemesi as a sign of gratitude to her.

” I also believe that ‎she would continue to support our town  during her tenure,” he said.

In her response,  Oya-Ita  said she was highly delighted over  the chieftaincy ‎title  even  though it was unexpected.

” I am so happy with the reception and title that his royal highness has given me.

” I want to assure your Royal Highness that the chieftaincy title that you have given me will not be regretted and I want to  assure your Highness that I will take this title to my people in order for them to prepare for my coronation,” she said.

NAN reports that Oyo-Ita was in Okemesi to condole with the family of the late Ayodele Folayan  who was a  Permanent Secretary, Common Services.  (NAN)

The post Oyo-Ita bags title of  Mayegun of Okemesi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.