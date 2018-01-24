Oyo State Workers Begin 3-days Warning Strike

Oyo Workers Begin 3-day Warning Strike on Wednesday 24th January, 2018. The workers decided to go on with the strike after its meeting on Tuesday . The strike is a cautioning strike to drive home their request over non-installment of pay unfulfilled obligations.

They are demanding for the following :

Reinstatement of the 256 sacked staffs of LAUTECH teaching hospital, Ogbomoso. Stoppage of 25% payment of salary to tertiary institutions workers in the last 2 years and payment of 15 months arrears. Removal of embargo placed on promotion since 2010. Pension and gratuity of retired primary schools teachers running to over 50-months

This is coming after Monday’s gathering of the State Executive Councils (SECs) of the Nigeria Labor Congress, Trade Union Congress, TUC and Joint Negotiating Council, JNC.

They depicted as inhumane the powerlessness of the legislature to pay the more than 17-month compensation unfulfilled obligations owed tertiary organizations’ laborers and 56-month benefits owed resigned elementary teachers.

It was gathered that “the unions have set out to leave of 3-days cautioning from Wednesday To Friday to squeeze home their requests instantly after the termination of 7-days final proposal given to the state government to determine the issues slips by on 23rd, Tuesday, January,2018.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

