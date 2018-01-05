Pakistan Defends Anti-Terrorism Record After US Cuts Aid – NPR
Pakistan Defends Anti-Terrorism Record After US Cuts Aid
NPR
Pakistan reacted defensively on Friday to an announcement that the White House would suspend most security assistance to its military. The suspension of hundreds of millions of dollars of aid is meant to pressure Pakistan into taking action against …
Pakistan official accuses US of betrayal after suspension of military aid
Pakistan accuses US of treating it like 'whipping boy' as terror row grows
Cutting Off Pakistan, US Takes Gamble in Complex Afghan War
