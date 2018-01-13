 Pakistan likely to maintain security policy News analysis – The Straits Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pakistan likely to maintain security policy News analysis – The Straits Times

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Times

Pakistan likely to maintain security policy News analysis
The Straits Times
A week after US President Donald Trump fired a salvo of tweets against Pakistan for allegedly sheltering and supporting militant groups, Washington decided to cut nearly all security aid to the country, estimated at around US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion
US, Pakistan urged to expand cooperation in trade, investmentDaily Times
Navigating the troubled US-Pakistan relationshipGlobal Risk Insights
Promotion of trade with US urgedThe Nation
New Delhi Times –TheNewsGuru –The News International –The Robesonian
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.