 Palpable Fear In Edo Community Over Herdsmen Attack | Nigeria Today
Palpable Fear In Edo Community Over Herdsmen Attack

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Tension mounts in Igarra and its environs in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state over fears of attacks by suspected killer herdsmen as they had on Saturday shot dead a driver of a school bus along the Igarra – Auchi road. The killing of the school bus driver came a day after a farmer […]

