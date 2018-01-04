Panama extradites former Mexican governor accused of corruption

A former state governor for Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) was extradited on Thursday from Panama to Mexico, where he would face corruption charges, Mexico’s attorney general’s office and secretary of external relations said on Thursday. Roberto Borge, who governed the touristy state of Quintana Roo from 2010 to 2016, was taken under strict […]

