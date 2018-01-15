Panic As Lassa Fever Kills 2 Resident Doctors In Ebonyi

Panic was palpable in Ebonyi State as two resident doctors serving at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki (FETHA) were confirmed to have died of lassa fever.

It is understood that the tragedy which occurred on Sunday threw many other health workers in the hospital into panic.

According to a statement issued by Dr. O.V Nnadi, the secretary of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the deceased include Abel Sunday Udo, who was a Resident Doctor in the Department of Otorhinolayngology, FETHA, and Dr Ali Felix, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine,‎ of the same hospital.

The statement read: “The President of NARD Dr Ugochukwu Chinaka and the whole NARD NEC commiserate with the President and congressmen of NARD FETHA on the sudden loss of another of our Colleague, Dr Abel Sunday Udo, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Otorhinolayngology, FETHA, and Dr Ali Felix, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine,FETHA. On Udo’s death, the statement said “he died about 4hrs ago after a tonsillectomy on a lassa fever patient. “The House Officer and the nurse that joined him in the surgery are presently on their way to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua.” The NARD spokesman also said “Ali died in the early hours of this morning at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua where he was being managed for complications from Lassa fever. “We pray God gives you and the immediate families they left behind the fortitude to bear these irreparable loss and may their soul rest in peace. Amen!”

In the same vein, Ariom Anthony Ifeanyi, secretary, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Ebonyi chapter, confirmed the development on Sunday.

He said: “It’s a sad day for NMA Ebonyi state as we lose two of our members same day to Lassa fever.” “Dr Ali Felix has just been laid to rest when we were struck by another bad news. Dr Udor Abel, of ENT department, FETHA has just died following symptoms suspected to be Lassa fever too.” “As we pray for happy repose of these our fallen heroes, let’s pray for the recovery of other critical members and the safety of the entire NMA Ebonyi members.”

