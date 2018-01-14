Panic in Ebonyi as lassa fever kills 2 resident doctors
Two resident doctors serving at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, FETHA, Ebonyi State have died of lassa fever. They both died on Sunday throwing other health workers in the hospital into panic. This is also as two house officers, who joined in treating the contact patient, as well as nurses are on watch list. The […]
