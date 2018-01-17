Panic in Plateau as Miyetti Allah issues threat over attack on members, cows
Plateau State has been thrown into a state of fear, following alleged threats issued by Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state. Fulani herdsmen in the state, on Tuesday alleged of the attack on their kinsman and the rustling of 350 cows belonging to their people. […]
