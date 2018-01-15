 Paper Round: Man Utd confident De Gea will sign new deal, Chelsea want Carroll – Eurosport.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paper Round: Man Utd confident De Gea will sign new deal, Chelsea want Carroll – Eurosport.com

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Eurosport.com

Paper Round: Man Utd confident De Gea will sign new deal, Chelsea want Carroll
Eurosport.com
Manchester United are confident that David De Gea will commit his long-term future to the club whilst Chelsea want Andy Carroll as cover. It's Monday's Paper Round. Man Utd confident De Gea will sign. Most of the papers carry reports that Manchester

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.