Paracetamol abuse damages liver, kidney — PSN

PHARMACEUTICAL Society of Nigeria has warned against indiscriminate or misuse of paracetamol, saying such practice damages the liver and kidney. PSN chairman, FCT chapter, Jelili Kilani, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Tuesday, emphasised that paracetamol, an analgesic, was not supposed to be misused. Mr. […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

