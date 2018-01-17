 Paracetamol abuse damages liver, kidney — PSN | Nigeria Today
Paracetamol abuse damages liver, kidney — PSN

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

PHARMACEUTICAL Society of Nigeria has warned against indiscriminate or misuse of paracetamol, saying such practice damages the liver and kidney. PSN chairman, FCT chapter, Jelili Kilani, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Tuesday, emphasised that paracetamol, an analgesic, was not supposed to be misused. Mr. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

