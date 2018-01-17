Parent assaulted as EFF members protest outside Vereeniging school – Eyewitness News
Parent assaulted as EFF members protest outside Vereeniging school
Police have now formed a line in front of the school to stop the red berets from coming close to the parents. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have gathered at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging to protest against the slow pace of transformation …
