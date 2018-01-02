 Parents flock shops to purchase uniforms ahead of the new academic term – K24 TV | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parents flock shops to purchase uniforms ahead of the new academic term – K24 TV

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


K24 TV

Parents flock shops to purchase uniforms ahead of the new academic term
K24 TV
The national steering committee on curriculum reforms is expected to meet on Wednesday morning as speculation rises over the possible postponement of the nationwide roll out of the new 2-6-6-3 education curriculum. education cabinet secretary dr. fred
Experts meet to determine fate of bold school reformsDaily Nation
Sindh CM Forms Committee to Review Education Sector, Suggest OverhaulThe Academia Mag

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.