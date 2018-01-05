Parents protest sale of three Ekiti girls at Libyan slave camp – The Nation Newspaper
Parents protest sale of three Ekiti girls at Libyan slave camp
Parents of three girls from Ekiti State, who were allegedly given three slots to travel to Dubai but ended up at a slave camp in Libya, are demanding the safe return of their children. They spoke yesterday at the headquarters of the State Police …
Police parade traffickers who used Ekiti dep gov's name to con victims to Libya
Prophetess arrested for using Deputy Governor's name to lure Nigerians to Libya slave camp
