 Parents protest sale of three Ekiti girls at Libyan slave camp
Parents protest sale of three Ekiti girls at Libyan slave camp – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 5, 2018


The Nation Newspaper

Parents protest sale of three Ekiti girls at Libyan slave camp
Parents of three girls from Ekiti State, who were allegedly given three slots to travel to Dubai but ended up at a slave camp in Libya, are demanding the safe return of their children. They spoke yesterday at the headquarters of the State Police
