 Paris Club: Dickson releases N5.6bn for salary arrears – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Club: Dickson releases N5.6bn for salary arrears – The Punch

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Paris Club: Dickson releases N5.6bn for salary arrears
The Punch
The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has authorised the release of N5.6bn out of the Paris Club refunds received in the state in December to pay one and a half months' salary arrears owed workers in 2016. The governor had convened a
Paris Club refund: Dickson okays N5.6bn for salary arrearsNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.